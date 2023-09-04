The weather will worsen on Monday from the north with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by hail around noon in the western and central Macedonia and temporarily in eastern Macedonian and Thrace.

In the afternoon, the adverse weather phenomena will affect the regions of Epirus, Thessalia, Sporades and gradually the Ionian islands, Sterea Ellada and Evia and in the evening the Peloponnese. Scattered clouds in the other parts of the country that will gradually become thicker in the southeastern parts and will start to rain in the evening.

Winds will blow from the north reaching up to 7 on the Beaufort scale and in the northern Aegean 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Temperatures will post a significant drop and will not exceed 24 in the north and 30 in the rest of the country.