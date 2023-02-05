First major snowfall of the season grips greater Athens area

The greater Athens area over the weekend is experiencing the first major cold front of this winter season, with many northern suburbs of the Greek capital and surrounding mountains receiving moderate to heavy snowfall.

Although sleet and snow fell in much of the central Athens-Piraeus urban agglomeration, few problems were reported on Sunday. Between 20 and 30 centimeters of snowfall is forecast for the northern suburbs; up to 60 centimeters for mountainous regions.

As a precaution, most schools will be closed on Monday, with remote classes scheduled. Remote work is also foreseen for the wider public sector, as snowfall is forecast overnight.

Heavy snowfall in other prefectures of northern and central Greece, especially on the large island of Evia, which lies just off the eastern mainland seaboard.

Inclement weather was on the forecast for the weekend and the first part of the new week.

Sea conditions were also prohibitive, with winds of 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale.