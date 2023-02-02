Covid-19 Greece: Public health officials point to decreased number of hospitalizations; slight hike in related fatalities

Greek public health officials on Thursday referred to a marginal increase in the number of Covid 19-related deaths in the country, but a decrease in the number of hospitalizations and subsequent intubation of patients suffering from the virus and other related respiratory ailments.

A decrease in the activity of the season flue and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was also announced.

Specifically, 169 related fatalities, mostly senior citizens, were reported in the one-week period that ended on Jan. 29, 2023, compared to 169 related deaths the previous week.

The number of intubated patients totaled 135, down from 153 in the third week of February.