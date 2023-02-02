Covid-19 Greece: Public health officials point to decreased number of hospitalizations; slight hike in related fatalities
The number of intubated patients totaled 135, down from 153 in the third week of February.
Greek public health officials on Thursday referred to a marginal increase in the number of Covid 19-related deaths in the country, but a decrease in the number of hospitalizations and subsequent intubation of patients suffering from the virus and other related respiratory ailments.
A decrease in the activity of the season flue and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was also announced.
Specifically, 169 related fatalities, mostly senior citizens, were reported in the one-week period that ended on Jan. 29, 2023, compared to 169 related deaths the previous week.
