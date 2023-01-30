Reports: F4 fighter plane believed crashed off western Greece
Search efforts are underway to locate the two aviators who were flying the plane
Media reports in Athens on Monday morning claimed a two-seater Hellenic Air Force F-4 “Phantom” fighter plane went down during a training flight off the northwest coast of the Peloponnese (southern Greece), in the Ionian Sea.
According to the same reports, search efforts are underway to locate the two aviators who were flying the plane.
The fighter plane had reportedly taken off from the Amvravida air base.
