Two interpretations of the Greek PM’s “news” about salaries

Different proposals for the electoral timetable are in the hands of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the PM himself even indirectly referring to a showdown, definitely, after the first quarter of 2023.

People from his environment also expect elections “as close as possible” to the end of the four-year term. “2023 is an election year” Mr. Mitsotakis insisted in general and vague terms and, avoiding months and dates, but asked his staff to be fully alert but with also continuing ongoing projects.

The entire “blue” camp (and not just) now analyzes every move, announcement, intention and initiative of the government in electoral terms, constantly fanning the flame of the scenario for the timeing of the poll. The fire is smoldering and Mitsotakis himself is trying to put it out, exorcising the danger of creating for citizens – in the midst of winter – an image of paralysis, let alone anxiety in the face of national elections.

The behind-the-scenes discussions are typical, sparked by Mitsotakis’ “news” that the commitment to increase the minimum wage will be implemented a month earlier than expected: on April 1st, instead of May Day.

These interpretations quickly reached the PM’s office, with the prime minister rushing into an operation to disconnect the elections from this particular choice. “It has the element that it ends in the first quarter in April,” he told reporters, “the tourist season starts and there are a lot of people in the tourism industry.”

Opposing camps

But in the meantime, interpretations of the “news” that was included in the Prime Minister’s New Year’s message were given and received. Those who are calling for elections after Easter saw in the Mitsotakis decision the will to mature the most key government measures – benefits (to be commonly reflected in everyday life) before the polls are set up.

It is not certain, however, that these convinced all the devotees of the scenario for elections on April 9, as they also saw in the Prime Minister’s announcement another argument in favor of their position.

If the opposing camps agree on anything, it is that wages and in general the messages to the world of work will be high – if not at the top – of New Democracy’s election campaign.

Along with “decent health for all” and “affordable housing, especially for the new generation”, as emerged from the prime minister’s latest message for 2022 to the citizens.

Three-month “open window”

The PM’s office seems to be claiming an “open window” of three months so that government work can continue (legislation, reforms, etc.), the election campaign can be organized and the first measures for 2023 – benefits for the vulnerable and the middle class – will be delivered.

In this context, both “social welfare” and reforms are at the center of government rhetoric. Besides, the prime minister reminds his officials of the “dual mission” of the government, in order to emphasize simultaneously development policies and the support of society.