4.3 Richter earthquake in Messinia, SW Greece

Seismic tremors were felt around 7:30 this morning, in areas of Messinia.

According to the revised solution of the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was located in the sea area 52 kilometers south of Methoni, while the focal depth was determined to be approximately 17 kilometers.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was 58 kilometers, south, southwest of Koroni, Messinia.