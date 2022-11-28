Renown Greek epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras undergoes surgery

Renown Greek epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras undergoes surgery | tovima.gr

The professor had an accident that led him to surgery

Epidemiology professor Sotiris Tsiodras has been hospitalized at the KAT hospital since Sunday.

According to information, Mr. Tsiodras had an accident that led him to surgery.

Hand surgery

The professor, who throughout the pandemic has been on the front line of the battle, underwent a hand operation by the experts of the Hand-Microsurgery Upper Extremity clinic, led by Mr. Emmanuel Fandridis.

Event on the progress of the Recovery Plan in Greece

The professor has also suffered a leg injury, which will be treated conservatively while his wife is by his side.

