Severe weather front to hit Greece in three waves – the worst on Sunday

Serious warning for a spate of severe weather that will strike Greece in 3 waves, starting from tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, according to meteorologist Klearchos Marousakis.

As the meteorologist wrote in his post on Facebook, “the beginning will take place from tomorrow when the rainstorms will start from the northwest and by the end of the day they will have spread to about 3/4 of Greek territory, essentially leaving out the southernmost maritime areas”.

“CAUTION is needed in the western part of the country, while the passage through the rest of mainland Greece, although fast, shows that this also has its risks at the local level. The eastern Aegean, where this first wave will end up, also needs attention,” he said and continued:

“On Friday, the intense phenomena will be focused in the eastern Aegean with a new wave of strong rainstorms starting again towards the afternoon in the northwest. This wave during Saturday will mainly concern the west, to a lesser degree the eastern Aegean, while it will show disintegration-weakening tendencies when it strikes the mountain range of Pindos”.

Sunday is the most dangerous day

Sunday the widespread bad weather seems will concern the whole of the country and from the north-west where very heavy rains, gale force winds and even snow on mountains will be characteristic. This severe weather front will remind us of an advanced Autumn that will “water” large areas that are waiting for the rains, but on the other hand, it may also bring problems, noted Mr. Marousakis.