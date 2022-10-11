Two bodies recovered off east Aegean isle of Kos

The bodies of two men, aged in their 30s, were found floating on Tuesday morning off the northeast tip of the eastern Aegean Island of Kos.

The victims, clad only in swimsuits, are believed to have been would-migrants attempting to swim to the island from the opposite Turkish coast, and specifically from the Akyalar site. From the nearest points, the distance is roughly five kilometers.

An autopsy is pending.

The western shores of Turkey continue to attract third country nationals attempting to clandestinely land on Greek territory, a first step towards continuing to other destinations in the EU.