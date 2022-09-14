Irene Papas, 96, passes away
Papas had a long and distinguished career
Veteran Greek actress Irene Papas passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 96, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Papas had a long and distinguished career, mostly in film, both in Europe and Hollywood, where, among others, she appeared in Michael Cacoyannis’ “Zorba the Greek” and “The Guns of Navarone.”
