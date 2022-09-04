Govt spox: Increases in heating allowance to support citizens

The Greek government spokesman, Mr Yiannis Economou, announced increases in the heating allowance and the expansion of its administration.

At the same time, he confirmed that a plan for cheaper travel is under consideration and that the relevant ministries are working on ideas beyond the usual ones to support citizens.

Measures to confront the crisis

“In terms of electricity, some horizontal measures can be determined and, in terms of fuel, there is Pass 2. In general, we will see in what ways (…) we will address the problems and, in terms of the heating allowance, every year (…) we have more money to distribute to more people in need. We have proven that we understand the demands and needs of the people and we try to address every problem they have,” Economou said, speaking to SKAI channel.

He assured that the measures to tackle energy crisis will be continuous, Moreover, he likened the energy crisis to a pandemic, as he said it an external shock, it causes economic problems and it requires financial support for he citizens.

Concerning transportation

Asked whether a “German” plan to reduce the price of the tickets of the means of transport is on the table, Mr Economou replied that this measure is also one of those that the Greek government is considering to implement.

Mr Economou said that the measure in question, concerns the daily life of citizens,their transportation or ways to save their financial resources. “The relevant ministries will use every opportunity available,” he added.

Full empathy

“In every aspect of people’s economic life, whether it concerns electricity consumption or coming up against their everyday life problems, such as the price hikes in the supermarkets, when going for shopping or the heating costs (…) having full empathy with the problems, the Greek government carefully examines every possibility that exists ovtso as not to blow up the economy,” the government spokesman said.