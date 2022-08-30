New Greek-flagged vehicle carrier for Neptune Lines

Neptune Lines on Tuesday announced the acquisiton of another vessel for its fleet
New Greek-flagged vehicle carrier for Neptune Lines | tovima.gr

Neptune Lines on Tuesday announced the acquisiton of another vessel for its fleet, and specifically a carrier able to transport 4,900 passenger vehicles.

The “Neptune Ethos” was launched in 2011, and comes months after the company, led by influential Union of Greek Shipowners president Melina Travlos, acquired its sister ship, the “Neptune Tharros”.

Both vessels are listed on the Greek registry.

Motor Oil acquires Elin Verd

The latest addition brings to 19 the number of vessels in Neptune Lines’ fleet, all vehicle carriers.

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
vimatodotis-label

Ο Ερντογάν ξεπέρασε ακόμα και τον ίδιο τον… εαυτό του στις προκλήσεις

International
vimatodotis-label

Ο Ερντογάν ξεπέρασε ακόμα και τον ίδιο τον… εαυτό του στις προκλήσεις

Σίβυλλα
Helios Kiosk