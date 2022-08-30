New Greek-flagged vehicle carrier for Neptune Lines

Neptune Lines on Tuesday announced the acquisiton of another vessel for its fleet, and specifically a carrier able to transport 4,900 passenger vehicles.

The “Neptune Ethos” was launched in 2011, and comes months after the company, led by influential Union of Greek Shipowners president Melina Travlos, acquired its sister ship, the “Neptune Tharros”.

Both vessels are listed on the Greek registry.

The latest addition brings to 19 the number of vessels in Neptune Lines’ fleet, all vehicle carriers.