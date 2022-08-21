Lightning strike kills one man, severely injures another during nighttime race in northern Greece

The victim was a 55-year-old man, while the injured man, 56, is being treated in critical condition
One man died and another was severely injured by a lightning strike early Sunday morning during a nighttime endurance race along six peaks of the Falakro mountain range, in the northern Greece prefecture of Drama.

The victim was a 55-year-old man, while the injured man, 56, is being treated in critical condition. According to reports, the lightning strike hit them as they approached the finish line of the 34-km race.

The injured man was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Kavala.

