State deficit in the first seven months of 2022 at 6.09 billion euros

A decrease was recorded in regular budget expenditures
State deficit in the first seven months of 2022 at 6.09 billion euros

In January-July 2022, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €6,090 million, compared to a deficit of €13,078 million in the same period of 2021, according to daat released by the Bank of Greece today (19 August), a day ahead of Greece’s exit from the enhance supervision regime.

During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €30,203 million, compared to €24,111 million in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €34,906 million, from €35,999 million in January-July 2021.

Table: Central government net borrowing requirement on a cash basis (million euro)

