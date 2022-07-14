2 dead in fire-fighting helicopter crash off Samos on Wed.

Two crew-members, including the Romanian pilot, survived the crash
The bodies of two missing crew-members of a downed Mi-8 helicopter were recovered by rescue units off the eastern Aegean island of Samos late Wednesday afternoon, hours after the aircraft crashed into a nearby sea region.

Two crew-members, including the Romanian pilot, survived the crash.

The leased helicopter had taken off earlier to help in fire-fighting efforts against a major wildfire that erupted on the island.

