2 dead in fire-fighting helicopter crash off Samos on Wed.
Two crew-members, including the Romanian pilot, survived the crash
The bodies of two missing crew-members of a downed Mi-8 helicopter were recovered by rescue units off the eastern Aegean island of Samos late Wednesday afternoon, hours after the aircraft crashed into a nearby sea region.
Two crew-members, including the Romanian pilot, survived the crash.
The leased helicopter had taken off earlier to help in fire-fighting efforts against a major wildfire that erupted on the island.
Suspended sentence pending appeal for 2 rape convictions against well-known actor-director generate widespread criticism
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από