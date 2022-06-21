TRAINOSE: Memorandum of cooperation with Greek-Italian Chamber of Commerce

To launch joint strategic plans for the development and support of productive and recreational activities in Greece.
TRAINOSE: Memorandum of cooperation with Greek-Italian Chamber of Commerce | tovima.gr

The President of the Hellenic-Italian Chamber of Commerce of Athens, Mr. Ioannis Tsamichas and the CEO of TRAINOSE SA, Mr. Maurizio Capotorto signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, on June 16, 2022, in order for TRAINOSE to offer even richer experiences for its passengers. The scheme envisages joint strategic plans for the development and support of productive and leisure activities in Greece, as well as the identification of possible areas of common interest. The two sides also agreed to create a “Permanent Discussion Table” which will have the mission of developing new actions.

Greek and Italian gastronomy

The agreement includes immediate initiatives, such as a special menu that will combine Greek and Italian delicacies and will be compiled after a tasting process with the participation of the passenger public, with the aim of including the tastiest options on the menu of the new ETR trains. The products will come from small producers in Southern Italy and Greece and will be available to ETR passengers, as well as in VIP lounges in Athens and Thessaloniki.

The series of tasting packages provided for the first phase of this initiative will be offered by Qualira.

Hydrocarbon Task Force ready to begin work

The first Greek-Italian gastronomic tastings will take place in June, while the final selection, in consultation with the ETR catering service, will take place in July.

