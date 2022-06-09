Enterprise Greece: Memorandum of Cooperation with corresponding Israeli organization

The memorandum was signed during the visit of Costas Frangogiannis to Israel
Enterprise Greece: Memorandum of Cooperation with corresponding Israeli organization | tovima.gr

A memorandum of cooperation was signed in Israel by Enterprise Greece and the corresponding Israeli organization.

The memorandum was signed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Costas Frangogiannis, who is paying a two-day working visit to Israel, and the President of the Israel Institute for Export and International Cooperation, Minister Ayelet Nahmias-Verweet.

Αλεξάντρε Κιντανίλα: «Η ψηφιακή δημοκρατία χρειάζεται και ισότιμη πρόσβαση και εποπτεία»
Η περίεργη εμμονή του Ερντογάν στον Έλληνα Πρωθυπουργ
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Πόσο κινδυνεύουμε με ένα «θερμό επεισόδιο» - «Ψάχνεται» για σύγκρουση ο Ερντογάν;
  • Πάτρα: Στο φως οι τοξικολογικές Μαλένας και Ιριδας – Τι έδειξαν για κεταμίνη
  • Τετραήμερη εργασία: Τα 3 αγκάθια στην καθολική εφαρμογή
  • Η ΕΕ ξανασχεδιάζει το... iPhone
  • Ελληνοτουρκικά: Ελικόπτερα και πραγματικά πυρά από κορβέτες στην άσκηση «EFES 2022»
  • Κίνα: Μαχητικό αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη σε σπίτια προκαλώντας τεράστια φωτιά
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk