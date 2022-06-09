Enterprise Greece: Memorandum of Cooperation with corresponding Israeli organization
The memorandum was signed during the visit of Costas Frangogiannis to Israel
A memorandum of cooperation was signed in Israel by Enterprise Greece and the corresponding Israeli organization.
The memorandum was signed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Costas Frangogiannis, who is paying a two-day working visit to Israel, and the President of the Israel Institute for Export and International Cooperation, Minister Ayelet Nahmias-Verweet.
