New US Ambassador Tsunis in Athens

“Welcome from Athens” posted in Greek the new US Ambassador in Twitter
New US Ambassador Tsunis in Athens | tovima.gr

“Welcome from Athens” posted in Greek the new US Ambassador George Tsunis on the US Ambassador’s Twitter account on Saturday.
“As the proud son of Greek immigrants, it’s an honor of a lifetime to return to Greece and serve as the next U.S. I am very happy”, he underlined.

