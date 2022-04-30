Announcements about electricity in the coming weeks

The Deputy Minister of Interior confirmed what the Prime Minister said and that if Europe does not take measures for the increase in electricity, the government will.
Announcements about electricity in the coming weeks | tovima.gr

Deputy Minister of Interior, Stelios Petsas, spoke about the national plan for the reduction of electricity bills, emphasizing that in the coming weeks, announcements will be made concerning energy prices.

Mr. Petsas confirmed what the Prime Minister said that if Europe does not take measures for the increases in electricity prices, the government will do it.

Τουρκική οικονομία σε τεντωμένο σκοινί – Πού θα βγάλει η «φιλοουκρανική αλλά όχι εντελώς αντιρωσική» πολιτική της Αγκυρας

It is recalled that Greece asked the Commission to take some measures in order to reduce energy prices and limit increases.

Specifically, he requested:

Price ceiling at pre-crisis levels
Daily price limit at +/- 10%
Emergency pricing
Ceiling at wholesale profit
More liquefied gas supplies

In times like the one we live in now, due to war and pandemic, the government is the one that will intervene to normalize the situation, said Mr. Petsas.

“The government will continue to support households and businesses for as long as needed,” he told SKAI.

Regarding Tsipras’s statements, he commented that “micro-politics must be off the table in such difficult times”.

BrainChart: Το «πολύμετρο» του εγκεφάλου
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Εκλογικός νόμος: Βγαίνει από το συρτάρι το γερμανικό μοντέλο
  • Ιωάννα Παλιοσπύρου: Eδειξε το πρόσωπό της και περιέγραψε τις δραματικές στιγμές της επίθεσης με βιτριόλι
  • Tα πρωθυπουργικά «γκάζια», το μοντέλο Ντράγκι για τη στήριξη νοικοκυριών και επιχειρήσεων και οι άγνωστες πτυχές μιας σκοτεινής περιόδου
  • Κλιματική αλλαγή: Η «αποικιοκρατία του άνθρακα»
  • Ρωσία: Βομβαρδίστηκε πετρελαϊκός σταθμός – «Αναχαιτίσαμε ουκρανικό αεροσκάφος» λένε οι Ρώσοι
  • Κικίλιας: Νέο πρόγραμμα κοινωνικού τουρισμού ύψους 30 εκατ. ευρώ
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk