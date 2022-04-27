EODY: 43 COVID-19 deaths, over 11,000 new infections, 311 reinfections, 267 intubated

Epidemiological data released today shows a relative rise in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations that is believed to be attributable to large social gatherings during the Greek Orthodox Easter holiday, when for the first time since the start of the pandemic the traditional mass exodus to the provinces of Attica residents resumed.

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced that 43 COVID-19 patients have died and 11,487 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,022 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded 3.3mn infections (48.9 percent men) since the start of the pandemic, and a 0.3 percentage point daily rise.

COVID-19 reinfections

EODY has recorded 311 COVID reinfections in the last 24 hours, while it divs that there have been 121,743 during the pandemic, which represents 3.6 percent of the total number of infections.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide base on the number of infections is estimated at 0.77.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 267 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.5 percent men), with a median age of 71, and 92.9 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 53.93 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 46.07 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY records as fully vaccinated COVID-19 ICU patients who have had only two doses of the vax, while in the general population vaccination certificates are issued only for individuals who have had a third jab.

In the last 24 hours, 188 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 12.57 percentage point daily rise). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 176 patients

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36 years old, while the average age of those who died was 79 years old.

EODY, private labs testing data

From 1 January, 2020 until today, laboratories nationwide that conduct COVID-19 tests and report the results to EODY systematically have conducted 10.96mn tests.

EODY health units and contingents have examined a total of 68.4mn samples, with a weekly average of 128,896 random tests.