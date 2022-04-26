The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced the death of 41 COVID-19 patients and 4,727 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 29,976 patients infected with COVID-19 have died, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded a total of 3a.29mn infections (48.9 percent men) since the start of the pandemic, and a 0.1 percentage point daily rise.

COVID-19 reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY recorded 121 COVID reinfections, and divs there have been 121,432 reinfections since the beginning of the pandemic, 3.6 percent of the overall number of infections.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 267 intubated COVID-19 patients (66.7 percent men), with a median age of 71 years old, and 92.9 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 53.93 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 46.07 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY records as fully vaccinated ICU patients those who have had two jabs, whereas for the general population it records as fully vaccinated and issues a vax certificate only to individuals who have had a third dose.

In the past 24 hours, 167 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (an 11.33 percentage point daily rise). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions is 182 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36 years old, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.