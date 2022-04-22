Greek PM to visit White House on May 16

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s visit to the United States and his meeting with US President Joe Biden were announced by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

According to Ms. Psaki, “President Biden is looking forward to welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on May 16, 2022. The Prime Minister’s visit provides an opportunity to reaffirm our strong bilateral partnership and celebrate the 201st anniversary of Greek independence.”

Regarding the content of the talks that will be held by Messrs. Mitsotakis and Biden, the White House spokeswoman, said: “The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with the Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and to impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression. They will discuss our close cooperation on global challenges, including climate change and energy security.”

At the same time, Ms. Psaki added that “the leaders will review our joint efforts to promote global security through NATO, as well as our common goals for peace and prosperity in the region. They will also celebrate the history, the democratic values ​​and the trade and investment ties that have united our peoples and countries for generations.”

A little later, the Maximos Mansion made a relevant announcement. “On May 16, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the White House at the invitation of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden,” the press office of the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, Kyriakos Mitsotakis even had a contact with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“Constructive discussion with Secretary Blinken. Greece and the United States continue our close coordination as NATO allies against Russia’s unprovoked military attacks on Ukraine,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote on twitter about his communication with the US Secretary of State.

The State Department said in a statement that the two sides “also discussed the forthcoming 3 + 1 meeting to strengthen energy and economic cooperation between Greece, the Republic of Cyprus and Israel, as well as the United States, and promoting our goals, which are reinforced by the common democratic ideals of regional stability and prosperity. ”

In addition, Mr. Blinken thanked Greece for its firm support in Ukraine, which includes the strong imposition of sanctions and the extensive humanitarian and defense assistance offered by our country.

Finally, the State Department noted that the two sides discussed additional ways to help Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself against the unprovoked and brutal war waged by Russia.

Following the communication, Anthony Blinken said in a Twitter post that he had spoken with the Greek Prime Minister “about the significant assistance that NATO ally Greece has provided to Ukraine, as well as other ways to help Ukraine defend itself against brutal offensive war in Moscow. US-Greek relations have never been stronger and more important.”