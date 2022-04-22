COVID-19 epidemic winding down: 30 deaths, 7,000 new infections, 200 reinfections 278  intubated

The COVID-19 epidemic in Greece is continuing to wind down at a steady and fairly swift pace according to epidemiological data released today.

The National Public Health Organisation has announced that 30 COVID-19 patients have died and that 7,014 infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 28,839 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded 3.27mn infections (48.9 percent men) since the start of the pandemic, with a 0.2 percentage point daily increase.

COVID reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY has confirmed 200 reinfections, while it divs that there have been 120,986 since the start of the pandemic (3.6 percent of the total number of infections).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 278 intubated COVID-19 patients (66.2 percent men), with a median age of 71 years old, and 93.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 55.04 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 44.96 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY President Theoklis Zaoutis, an Athens University Medical School professor of paediatrics, has said that EODY records as fully vaccinated individuals those who have had only two jabs, whereas as of 1 February, for the general population only those who have had three doses of a vaccine are fully vaccinated and eligible to receive a vaccination certificate.

In the last 24 hours, 190 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 2.56 percentage point daily decline). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 208 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36 years old, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.