EODY: 64 COVID-19 deaths, over 7,000 new infections, 130 reinfections, 291 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients and 7,365 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,765 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 3.26mn infections (49 percent men) have been recorded by EODY since the beginning of the pandemic (with a 0.2 percentage point daily rise).

COVID-19 reinfections

EODY has recorded 130 reinfections in the last 24 hours, while there have been an estimated 120,590 reinfections during the pandemic (3.6 percent of the total number of infections).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 291 intubated COVID-19 patients (67.4 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 93.1 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 55.67 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 44.33 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY President Theoklis Zaoutis, an Athens University Medical School professor of paediatrics, told a health ministry news conference today that in ICUs EODY records as fully vaccinated individuals those who have had only two jabs, whereas as of 1 February, for the general population only those who have had three doses of a vaccine are fully vaccinated and eligible to receive a vaccination certificate. He did not clarify the reason for the difference.

In the last 24 hours, 231 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (an 11.06 percentage point daily rise). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 226 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.