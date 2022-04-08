EODY: 51 COVID-19 deaths, over 14,000 new infections, 265 reinfections, 360 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation announced today 51 COVID-19 deaths and 14,763 newly confirmed infections.

A total of 28,025 COVID-19 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 3.15mn infections (49 percent men) have been recorded by EODY since the beginning of the pandemic, a daily increase of 0.5 percentage points.

Reinfections

The number of reinfections recorded in the last 24 hours is 265, while there have been an estimated 118,535 reinfections (3.6 percent of the total number) since the start of the pandemic.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 360 intubated COVID-19 patients (65 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 91.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 56.94 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 43.06 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 343 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 10.21 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 384 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.