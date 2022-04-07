EODY: 76 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 11,000 new infections, 200 reinfections, 359 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 76 COVID-19 deaths, and 10,858 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours (the daily epidemiological report is now released at 9am).

A total of 27.968 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

With the newly confirmed infections, 3.13mn infections (49.1 percent men) have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, a daily increase of 0.3 percentage points.

The number of reinfections recorded in the last 24 hours is 200, while EODY estimated that there have been 118,270 reinfections since the start of the pandemic (3.6 percent of the total number of COVID-positive individuals).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 359 intubated COVID-19 patients (64.9 percent men), with a median age of 69-years-old, and 91.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 57.66 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 42.34 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 382 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 3.05 percentage points. For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 404 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.