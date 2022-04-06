EODY: COVID-19 deaths, over 15,000 new infections, 1,467 reinfections, 394 intubated

Data released today by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) confirms the steadily and alarmingly rising number of COVID-19 deaths. It announced 73 deaths and 15,044 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of today, EODY is including the number of people who have been reinfected with the virus for a second time, an issue that has attracted intense attention and spurred concerns in the international scientific community.

Since the start of the pandemic, 27,892 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 3.1mn infections (49.1 percent men) have been confirmed by EODY, a daily increase of 0.5 percentage points.

Reinfections

EODY has confirmed 1,467 reinfections in the last 24 hours. It estimates that there have been 118,070 reinfections since the start of the pandemic, which represents 3.6 percent of the total number of infections.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on the number of infections is estimated at 0.95.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 358 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.9 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 91 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 59.22 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 40.78 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 394 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 8.54 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 415 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.