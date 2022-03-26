Thenamaris received the newly built Seaduchess
Seaduchess, a newly built VLCC, was built in 2022 at the Japanese shipyards, Imabari, and has a capacity of 309,800 dwt
The 103 ships reached the fleet of Thenamaris after the last addition of the tanker SEADUCHESS.
Seaduchess is a newly built VLCC. It was built in 2022, in the Japanese shipyards, Imabari, and has a capacity of 309,800 dwt.
With the addition of SEADUCHESS, the Thenamaris tanker fleet, according to its website, amounts to 62 tankers in operation and a total of 66, if four under construction tankers are added.
Thenamaris also controls a fleet of 22 bulk carriers, 20 active and two under construction.
It also has two containerships, a fleet of five LNG Carriers and eight LPG Carriers.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από