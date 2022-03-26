Thenamaris received the newly built Seaduchess

Seaduchess, a newly built VLCC, was built in 2022 at the Japanese shipyards, Imabari, and has a capacity of 309,800 dwt
Thenamaris received the newly built Seaduchess | tovima.gr

The 103 ships reached the fleet of Thenamaris after the last addition of the tanker SEADUCHESS.

Seaduchess is a newly built VLCC. It was built in 2022, in the Japanese shipyards, Imabari, and has a capacity of 309,800 dwt.

With the addition of SEADUCHESS, the Thenamaris tanker fleet, according to its website, amounts to 62 tankers in operation and a total of 66, if four under construction tankers are added.

Thenamaris also controls a fleet of 22 bulk carriers, 20 active and two under construction.

It also has two containerships, a fleet of five LNG Carriers and eight LPG Carriers.

  Thenamaris received the newly built Seaduchess
