Economou: The bill on new NSRF aims at the immediate absorption of funds

“With a plan we are improving our performance in terms of absorbing funds,” he pointed out
Economou: The bill on new NSRF aims at the immediate absorption of funds | tovima.gr

Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou posted a tweet on Tuesday referring to the draft law for the new National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF).

“The draft law for the new NSRF aims at the immediate absorption at full speed, as our country for the new period will have increased resources in relation to the NSRF 2014-2020,” the government spokesperson noted.

Ενεργειακός Αρμαγεδδών

“With a plan we are improving our performance in terms of absorbing funds,” he pointed out.

Οι ελληνορωσικές σχέσεις μεταξύ σφύρας και άκμονος
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Γιατί το πυραυλικό σύστημα Javelin μπορεί να παίξει καθοριστικό ρόλο κατά της Ρωσίας
  • Στη Βουλή το Εθνικό Στρατηγικό Σχέδιο Καταπολέμησης της Διαφθοράς
  • Πόσο πιθανή και πόσο κοντά είναι μια ειρηνευτική συμφωνία;
  • Covid-19: Déjà vu ή επιστροφή στο 2020;
  • Επικοινωνία Μητσοτάκη – Κουτσούμπα για τη συνάντηση με τον Ερντογάν
  • Πώς μπορούμε να βοηθήσουμε την Τρίτη ηλικία μέσω Φορητών Συσκευών
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk