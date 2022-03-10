Businessman Dimitris Kontominas has passed away

Dimitris Kontominas has been facing serious health problems for a long time
Businessman Dimitris Kontominas passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 83.

Dimitris Kontominas passed away in the private hospital where he was treated for the last months.

Dimitris Kontominas has been facing serious health problems for a long time.

The sad news that the famous businessman lost the battle for life was announced by Stamatina Tsimtsili through the frequency of Alpha, a channel with which the deceased had connected his name.

The well-known businessman was active in the field of security, television, cinemas and retail.

He leaves behind a daughter and two grandchildren.

