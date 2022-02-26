Migration Min. Mitarachi: Greece will help out with refugees from Ukraine

Greece “will participate in efforts to support the Ukrainian people directly, with technical and humanitarian help toward Poland and other countries,” Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi asserted in an interview to Skai TV on Saturday.

Refugees leaving Ukraine “are war refugees, these are true refugees,” he said, adding that “if we as a country need to take a number of people in, we are willing to do so in collaboration with the European Union. The cost will be covered by Europe.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “a violation of International Law, a revisionist stance by Russia, which is condemned by the entire West,” the migration minister underlined, adding that “it is important that the EU and NATO jointly maintain a tough stance against these revisionist plans.”