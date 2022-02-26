Migration Min. Mitarachi: Greece will help out with refugees from Ukraine

Refugees leaving Ukraine “are war refugees, these are true refugees,” he said
Migration Min. Mitarachi: Greece will help out with refugees from Ukraine | tovima.gr

Greece “will participate in efforts to support the Ukrainian people directly, with technical and humanitarian help toward Poland and other countries,” Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi asserted in an interview to Skai TV on Saturday.

Refugees leaving Ukraine “are war refugees, these are true refugees,” he said, adding that “if we as a country need to take a number of people in, we are willing to do so in collaboration with the European Union. The cost will be covered by Europe.”

Χάνα Νόιμαν: «Η έλλειψη εναρμόνισης στις ευρωπαϊκές εξαγωγές όπλων δημιουργεί προβλήματα»

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “a violation of International Law, a revisionist stance by Russia, which is condemned by the entire West,” the migration minister underlined, adding that “it is important that the EU and NATO jointly maintain a tough stance against these revisionist plans.”

Η πιο δύσκολη νύχτα του πολέμου
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Ουκρανία: Ποιο είναι το νησί όπου οι Ρώσοι σκότωσαν τους 13 Ουκρανούς στρατιώτες που δεν παραδόθηκαν
  • Το Κίεβο ζήτησε «έκτακτη χρηματοδότηση» από το ΔΝΤ
  • Ο πατριωτισμός, η «σκοτεινή στιγμή», οι καμπάνιες παραπληροφόρησης και το Υπερταμείο
  • Η ομίχλη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία φτάνει στις κεντρικές τράπεζες
  • Ουκρανία: 3η μέρα πολέμου – Υπό πολιορκία το Κίεβο – Πιο αυστηρή απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας
  • «Βόμβα» από Σενγκέλια – Αποχώρησε από την ΤΣΣΚΑ λόγω Ουκρανίας
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk