National Weather Service: Extraordinary bulletin of dangerous weather phenomena – “Bianca” front is coming

The weather system with the name “Bianca”, as it was named by the Meteorological Service of Italy, moving southeast, is forecast to cause bad weather starting Saturday night (26-02-2022) in our country.

The main features of this bad weather will be the local heavy rains and storms, the heavy snowfall in the central and northern country, the stormy winds in the seas and the drop in temperature.

More detail

A. Sunday (27-02-2022)

a) In places, heavy rains and thunderstorms will occur from the first hours of Sunday in the northern Ionian, Epirus and western Sterea, and gradually in Macedonia, Thessaly, the Sporades, the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean and Thrace.

b) Snowfalls, in places dense, will occur in the mountains and semi-mountainous areas of Epirus, Macedonia, Thessaly and in the afternoon in Thrace.

c) Stormy winds of 8 Beaufort will prevail in the Aegean.

B. Monday (28-02-2022)

a) In places, heavy rains and thunderstorms will occur in the early morning hours in the sea and coastal areas of eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the islands of the eastern Aegean.

b) Heavy snowfall in places will occur in the mainland mountains as well as in semi-mountainous areas of Thessaly and eastern Sterea.

c) Stormy north northwest winds of 8 Beaufort will blow in the seas.

d) The temperature will drop significantly by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in northern and central Greece.

C. Tuesday (01-03-2022)

a) In the morning, heavy rains will occur in places in the eastern and southern country and mainly in the Cyclades, northern Crete and the Dodecanese.

b) Heavy snowfall in places will occur until noon in the mountains as well as in semi-mountainous areas of Thessaly, eastern Sterea and Evia.