EODY: 65 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 16.000 new infections in last 24 hours, 454 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 65 COVID-19 deaths and 15,829 newly confirmed infections (33 detected at ports of entry into the country) over the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 25,603 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, of whom 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

There have been 2.37mn infections recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (49.6 percent men), a daily increase of 0.7 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 286 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,163 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 454 intubated COVID-19 patients (65 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 87.4 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 72.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 27.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,241 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 333 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 10.48 percentage points).

For the last seven days, the daily average number of hospital admissions is 347 patients.

The median age of patients with newly diagnosed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.