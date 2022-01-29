EODY: 78 COVID-19 deaths, over 23,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 583 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 78 COVID-19 deaths and 19, 584 newly confirmed infections (60 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Greece is 1.9mn (50 percent men, a daily rise of 1.0 percent).

With the latest deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic 23,275 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 433 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,594 were traced to previously confirmed cases.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 583 intubated COVID patients (60 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old.

Of intubated patients, 84 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 75.6 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 20.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,033 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 427 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 9.53 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 433 patients.

The median age of individuals of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35 years old, while the median age of those who died is 78-year-old.