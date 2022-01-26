EODY: 115 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 18,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 646 intubated

The number of COVID-19 deaths is gradually rising, with the National Public Health Organisation today announcing 115 deaths and 17,960 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours. With the latest recorded deaths, the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Greece is 22,970, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of the nearly 18,000 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours, 66 were detected at points of entry into the country.

The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic is 1.85mn (49.8 percent men), a daily rise of 1.0 percent.

Of infections confirmed over the last 24 hours, 381 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,372 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide is estimated at 0.95.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 646 intubated COVID-19 patients (60 percent men), with an average age of 66-years-old, and 82.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 80 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 19.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,993 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 395 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 8.56 percent). For the last seven days the average number of daily admissions is 462 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.