EODY: 111 COVID-19 deaths, 19,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 655 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 111 COVID-19 deaths and 19,075 newly confirmed infections (62 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the latest recorded deaths, 22,748 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.8mn COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Greece (a daily rise of 1.1 percent), 49.8 percent men.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 416 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,079 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 655 intubated COVID-19 patients (59.2 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 82 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 79.39 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 20.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,980 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 465 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily rise of 9.93 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions was 490 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-year-old.