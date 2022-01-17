EODY: Over 100 COVID-19 deaths, 22,087 newly confirmed infections in last 24 hours, 672 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation announced today that in the last 24 hours 101 people have died of COVID-19 and there have been 18,834 newly confirmed infections (45 detected at points of entry into the country).

Since the start of the pandemic 22,087 patients have died of COVID-19 in Greece, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

There have been since the start of the pandemic 1.68mn confirmed COVID infections in Greece, 50 percent men (a daily rise of 1.1 percent).

Based on the number of infections over the last seven days, 473 cases are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,148 infections have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 672 intubated COVID-19 patients with median age of 65-years-old (59.5 percent men), and 79 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81.7 percent are unvaccinated or are partly vaccinated, while 18.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,904 COVID patients have been released by ICUs.

There were 472 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours (a daily decline of 16.16 percent). For the last seven days, the median daily average of admissions is 555 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections was 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.