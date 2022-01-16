EODY: 95 COVID-19 deaths, 10,783 newly confirmed infections in last 24 hours, 680 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced the death of 95 COVID-19 patients and 10,783 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

With today’s high number of deaths, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic is 21,984, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of newly confirmed infections, 55 were detected at points of entry into the country. There have been 1.66mn COVID-19 infections recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (50 percent men), a daily rise of 0.7 percent.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 506 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,146 have been traceed to previously confirmed cases.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 680 intubated COVID-19 patients (60 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, and 79 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 18.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,899 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

There were 563 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours (a daily rise of 2.18 percent), and for the last seven days the average daily number of admissions is 564 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.