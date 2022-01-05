EODY: Over 40,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections, 62 deaths in 24 hours, 628 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 43,386 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections (69 detected at points of entry into the country) and 62 deaths (a daily rise of 3.2 percent) in the last 24 hours.

There have been 1.39mn COVID cases (50.1 percent men) confirmed in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

With the latest 62 deaths, the total number of COVID deaths in Greece from the beginning of the pandemic is 21,115 patients.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 326 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, and 1,398 infections were traced to a previously confirmed case.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on infections is 1.2.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 628 intubated COVID-19 patients (58.4 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 84.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 15.29 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,787 COVID patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a very steep rise in hospital admissions (641patients, a daily rise of 41.81 percent), while for the last seven days the average daily number of admissions was 462 patients.

The mean age of people with newly diagnosed infections is 36-years-old, while the mean age of those who died was 78-years-old.