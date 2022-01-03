EODY: 36,246 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in last 24 hours, 615 intubated

There was a 2.9 percentage point daily increase in infections, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 1.29mn (50.3 percent men). With the latest 78 deaths, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 20,990.
The National Public Health Organisation has announced 36,246 (38 detected at points of entry into the country) new COVID-19 infections and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There was a 2.9 percentage point daily increase in infections, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 1.29mn (50.3 percent men).

With the latest 78 deaths, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 20,990, and 95 percent of the patients had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of newly confirmed cases over the last seven days, 217 were believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,000 were traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 615 intubated COVID patients (59 percent men), with a median age of 63-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 85 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while only 15 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,780 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

There were 437 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (a daily increase of 9.25 percent), while the seven-day daily average of admissions was 413 patients.

Of patients with newly confirmed infections, the median age is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.

