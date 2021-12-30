COVID-19: Positivity rate in Greece soars to over eight percent, record number of infections

With the COVID-19 Omicron variant raging in Greece, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) confirmed over 35,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate has soared to 8.38 percent, higher than the rate when Greece had entered a second lockdown of several months in 2021.

The positivity rate was based on 424,682 tests – 60,693 PCR tests and 363,989 rapid tests.

From 1 January, 2020 until now, at laboratories that conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests and systematically report the results, 8.2mn clinical samples have been tested by health units and EODY teams that conduct Rapid Ag tests, and 35.5mn samples have been processed by health facilities and EODY contingents. The weekly average number of sample tests was 346,931.