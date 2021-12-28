Mitsotakis, Tsiodras to meet after over 20,000 COVID-19 infections, restrictions may be expedited

Amidst heightened alarm over the huge surge in COVID-19 infections, which were 21,567 today (over double Monday’s), Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow with Professor of Epidemiology Sotiris Tsiodras (the PM’s top COVID advisor) regarding management of the surge.

Though the PM and Tsiodras meet every week, the poor epidemiological situation due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant renders tomorrow’s meeting critical in charting out a strategy for now and the future.

COVID-19 Committee to recommend when to implement measures

Following the Mitsotakis-Tsiodras meeting, the National Committee on COVID-19 will convene to decide whether public health restrictions that were scheduled to begin on 3 January may be implemented sooner.

Tomorrow afternoon, the health ministry will announce specific measures at restaurants and entertainment venues, which by all accounts will be enforced before New Year’s Eve.