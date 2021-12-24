PPC – The own shares buy-back program starts in January

The start of the own shares program was announced today, Friday, by PPC, following the relevant approval given by the board of directors of the company during the general meeting which took place on December 21st.

According to an announcement, the maximum number of shares that will be acquired will not exceed 1.856 million shares, which correspond to 0.8% of the share capital of the listed company, before the recent Share Capital Increase.

The minimum purchase price, within the framework of the foreseen stock awards program, has been set at 5 euros with its maximum price set at 17 euros.

The buy-back program will start on January 2, 2022 and its completion date is set for June 4, 2023.