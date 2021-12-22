Prime Minister Mitsotakis speaks with Russian counterpart on the phone

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

The two leaders’ communication followed the Prime Minister’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on December 8.

During the conversation, Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Mishustin discussed the continuation of bilateral cooperation on the basis of the Joint Action Plan Greece-Russia 2022-2024 adopted by the Greek Prime Minister and the President of the Russian Federation, with particular emphasis on energy and tourism.