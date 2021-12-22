Mitsotakis – The creation of an artificial intelligence center is an important legacy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at the event for the establishment of the “Archimedes” research structure, organized by the “Greece 2021” Commission at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center.

The Prime Minister stressed that the possibility of having an artificial intelligence center that will gather – as he said – the best minds in Greece is an important legacy.

Mr. Mitsotakis referred to the applications of artificial intelligence in various fields, such as autonomous driving.