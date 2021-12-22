EODY: 64 deaths, 5,641 new infections confirmed in 24 hours, 665 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 69 COVID-19 deaths and 5,641 new infections (a daily increase of 0.5 percent, with eight cases detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic 20,126 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or over.

There have been 1,049,935 infections in Greece since the start of the pandemic (50.4 percent men).

Of the infections confirmed over the last seven days, 214 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,964 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

The nationwide 𝑅𝑡 is estimated at 0.96.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 665 intubated patients (61.4 percent men) with a median age of 63-years-old, and 79 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 83 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 16.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,691 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There were 370 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours (a daily rise of 25.42 percent), while for the last seven days average daily number of admission was 333 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.