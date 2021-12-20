EODY: 85 COVID-19 deaths, 3,689 newly confirmed infections in 24 hours, 670 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation has announced that there have been 85 deaths of COVID-19 patients and 3,689 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,976 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent of them with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Of the newly confirmed infections (a daily increase of 0.4 percent), three were detected at points of entry into the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,037,759 confirmed infections (50 percent men).

Of the infections confirmed over the last week, 199 are believed to be linked to travel abroad and 2,764 have been traced to previously confirmed cases.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

.

There are 670 intubated patients (62 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 83 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 17 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,677 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There has been a 28 percent drop in COVID hospital admissions (258) in the last 24 hours, and for the last week the average number of daily admissions is 335 patients.

The mean age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the mean age of patients who died was 78-years-old.