Mitsotakis – De-escalation in Ukraine for the benefit of all

At the dinner that concluded the summit last night, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed his European counterparts on his meeting last week in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, government sources told APE-MPE.

Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that the de-escalation in Ukraine would be to the benefit of all, reminding that coordinated sanctions would be imposed in case of aggressive actions. He added that the implementation of the Minsk peace agreement and the reactivation of the Normandy format negotiations provide the basis for easing the crisis.

In the discussion on immigration, the Prime Minister made a detailed reference to the policy of the Greek government. He referred to the protection of the Greek and European borders, the new structures, the acceleration of asylum procedures and the “Sun” program for the integration policy of those entitled to international protection and for unaccompanied minors.

At the same time, he stressed the responsibilities of Turkey at the border and its non-compliance with its obligations under the so-called joint declaration with the EU (2016), the same sources noted.

The Prime Minister also thanked Christine Lagarde for the decision of the ECB and the special provision she showed for the Greek bonds.