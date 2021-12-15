Visitors arriving in Greece must show negative PCR test for Covid-19, beginning on Sun.
Travelers remaining less than 48 hours in the country are excluded from the measure
Visitors to Greece will be allowed in the country only with a negative PCR result for the Covid-19 virus, and with the test conducted at least 48 before arriving in the country, according to an announcement by the relevant health ministry on Wednesday.
Travelers remaining less than 48 hours in the country are excluded from the measure, which comes into effect as of Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 a.m. local time.
