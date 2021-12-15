Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 4,801 new infections on Wed.; 77 related deaths; 683 intubated patients

Additionally, 77 related fatalities were recorded on the day – a macabre single-day record – bringing the death toll to 19,553
Τhe number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Wednesday in Greece reached 4,801 over the past 24 hours. Twelve cases were detected at border points.
The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 1,017,445.

Additionally, 77 related fatalities were recorded on the day – a macabre single-day record – bringing the death toll to 19,553. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 683 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 64 years, while 80.7 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 553 (80.97 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 130 (19.03 percent) are fully vaccinated.

